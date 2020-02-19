[family-members-lookups-for-dade-city-woman-long-gone-missing-in-plant-city]

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – A Dade Town female is missing and her relatives is on the lookout for responses as to why her auto was discovered deserted just outside of Plant Town.

“She was dropping the boyfriend off. The boyfriend and his good friend ended up the past people today to see her as considerably as we know,” stated Porshia Taylor.

Authorities convey to eight On Your Side Cieha Taylor was leaving a house all over the corner on Cowart Highway on Feb. 6 in the late afternoon. Early that evening relatives suggests a legislation enforcement officer identified her black 2000 Toyota Solaris sitting vacant on some railroad tracks the engine managing. It was moved to the facet of the highway a couple feet, turned off, and left with the Cieha’s things within.

“Her keys, her phone, her license, her debit card, anything was in her automobile. If any one is aware Cieha, Cieha hardly ever leaves her mobile telephone,” explained Cieha’s sister-in-regulation Porshia.

Hillsborough detectives arrived out four days later just after loved ones known as for assist.

“The buddy found the car, achieved out to my mom-in-law, ‘hey. Nearly anything odd with Cieha? Have you talked to her? Her automobile was just found deserted on the aspect of the highway,’” remembers Porshia.

Deputies have questioned the very last individual to have found the 28-12 months-old her boyfriend, but as of proper now they have no prospects.

“We’re just hoping and praying that she is nevertheless alive and that she’s out there and she harmless, she’s not in suffering, she’s not hurt, no one’s keeping her from her will,” said Porshia to eight On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal.

Loved ones and mates have searched the area various instances which include the woods near the railroad tracks. They’re asking if everyone has witnessed Cieha or is familiar with what could have occurred to access out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Place of work. The variety to contact is 813-247-8200.