[family-members-of-24-yr-old-killed-in-northwest-fresno-in-disbelief]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Bouquets and candles sit near to the place 24-calendar year-outdated Brandyn Harris took his very last breath.

His cousin reported the overall loved ones is in disbelief.

“He is every little thing to every person and anything,” suggests Mary Brown. “Just outgoing, incredibly giving, very respectful, and it is really just difficult.”

Fresno Law enforcement murder detectives also returned to the scene Tuesday, looking to see if they could find surveillance video or other witnesses who may have seen or heard anything at all.

They questioned the Fresno County Sheriffs dive crew to aid in hunting for evidence in the basin down below the crime scene. It retains runoff from the San Joaquin River. The aim centered along the shoreline.

Harris’ household isn’t going to know what transpired however. They are waiting for far more details from the police. The past day has been a person of heartbreak, prayer and reflection.

“The last time I observed him, we ended up all alongside one another at a spouse and children reunion,” Brown stated. “It was nothing at all but laughs, pleasure, enjoyable online games. He has a fantastic spirit.”

Detectives would not say significantly about the situation other than that they are doing work potential customers, and will not likely expose a motive at this time.

An autopsy was concluded on Tuesday. Detectives are predicted to launch supplemental facts tomorrow early morning.