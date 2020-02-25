family-mourns-santa-ana-soldier,-twenty,-killed-by-alleged-drunk-driver

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — A 20-calendar year-old solider from Orange County was killed by a suspected drunk driver and now his grieving loved ones is calling for justice.

Relatives and mates gathered in Santa Ana not too long ago for a fundraiser to honor the memory of Adrian Estrada.

Adrian’s household claims they were not astonished when he joined the army. They say he was another person who normally seemed out for others.

“He was only 20 decades aged and he manufactured an influence on everybody,” said Francisco Estrada, Adrian’s brother.

Adrian was stationed in Washington condition.

He was driving to Southern California, setting up to shock his mom and tiny sister on Valentine’s Day when he was killed in a tragic crash.

Authorities say Estrada’s motor vehicle overturned soon after being struck from at the rear of in Redding by a lady allegedly driving below the affect.

Cherished ones are devastated.

“He would make all people giggle,” stated Natalie Arroyo, his girlfriend. “He would get along with most of the persons he would hang out with. He would make pals out of nowhere.”

Estrada was pretty active in his church. Hundreds of folks attended a the latest fundraiser for the youthful soldier in Santa Ana.

His brother claims the person dependable for Estrada’s death desires to be brought to justice.

“I want to say to not drink and push,” Francisco Estrada stated. “We missing a correct hero. We dropped anyone who was beloved by dozens of people today. Just for a final decision that was designed to travel less than the impact.”

A memorial is planned in Seattle for Feb. 26.