Family of 7 homeless after tree falls on house during storm

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A family has no home after a massive oak tree crashed onto their roof during the storm.

Two minutes after the warning of the tornado on Thursday evening, a giant oak fell on David Freeman’s house.

“It sounded like destruction,” said Freeman. “I saw that the shed, which is an aluminum shed, was just destroyed, so I thought it was.”

Although a number of people reported seeing a tornado, the National Weather Service has not confirmed reports of a tornado at this time.

Freeman informed 8 On Your Side that there were seven people in the house at the time of the crash, including himself. A baby is included in this number. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured.

Seminole County Fire Rescue reached the house a few minutes after the tree fell. EMS took Freeman’s stepfather to the hospital for minor injuries. He is expected to be well.

Freeman said he never thought something like this would happen.

“It was great for shadows and everything else, but I never thought the whole tree would fall down,” said Freeman. “When it came down, I thought it was branches. I didn’t think the wind would topple the whole tree.”

A huge cleanup is now underway. Clean-up crews have to remove this tree and possibly repair the damage to the house.

