Family of a man murdered in Tulare accusing Walmart of not having correctly stored the ammunition

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – “When is enough, and how many people have to die before they understand it?”

It is an answer that Judy Jones plans to fight for as he and his brother seek justice for their murdered brother, Rocky Jones.

The family of the murdered man Tulare says Walmart is partly responsible for the murder of Jones and plans to sue the national retailer.

“It’s not about the money,” said Jones. “It’s about not having to put a family in the ground.”

Authorities say Gustavo Garcia, who is also an illegal immigrant, shot and killed Jonah outside an AM / PM in Visalia in December 2018.

They say he was also responsible for at least two other murders, as well as a shootout involving an officer in Tulare County.

Lawyers say the ammunition was not stored properly, and Walmart made it easy for the shooter to get what he needed.

“He was not guarded, not behind a counter,” said lawyer Butch Wagner. “He entered Walmart directly and the ammunition was accessible. It was not kept behind the counter. He took all the communications he needed. He left the store and loaded his gun and started his rampage. “

The trial announcement comes a day after President Trump invited Jones to the State of the Union address.

The president shared the story of Jones’ family by touting new legislation that would allow victims of crime from illegal immigrants to sue sanctuary cities.

“It has nothing to do with immigrants, it’s with illegal immigrants and the criminal aspects of it, like the guy who killed my brother,” said Jones. “He was kicked out twice, twice.” The second time, he went federal. “

The loss is still painful for the family, but they hope their fight will send a message, especially to their lost brother.

“We are fighting for you,” said Jones. “We don’t want your senseless death to be in vain.”

