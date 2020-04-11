Family of five from Winter Haven recovering from coronavirus

Winter HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Danny Jones was the initial in his spouse and children to check beneficial for coronavirus following returning from a trip to Israel in the center of March.

“Please take this seriously,” Jones explained. “I’m going to commit a really prolonged time just considering about how I could have stayed absent from my spouse and children and not presented it to them.”

Jones has also been identified with pneumonia and has been managing a fever for 24 days, but he felt effectively enough to communicate with 8 On Your Side by means of Zoom Friday night to thank everyone who has prayed for his family and to emphasize the have to have to not underestimate the virus.

“I would say that just a few times back I could not do this job interview,” Jones mentioned.

The symptoms began for the member of the Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven when he got property on March 18 from the Holy Land.

“Upset tummy, diarrhea, a low grade fever, which eventually spiked to 103 or a very little bit extra, the body aches and pains, extreme problems primarily caused by the coughing,” Jones said listing his indications.

Jones said he does not know just how he contracted COVID-19 throughout his flights via New York back to Florida, but he quickly uncovered the virus is hugely contagious.

“My oldest daughter was under no circumstances in the identical area that I was in, but in the exact residence and I gave it to her in some way or one more,” Jones claimed.

His spouse of 21 years, Rachel, and their three daughters ages 10, 13 and 16 have all examined constructive.

“My young ones spend most of their days in mattress definitely weak, just using a couple measures just entirely tires us out,” Jones mentioned.

Jones instructed 8 On Your Aspect he’s grateful for the treatment he gained when hospitalized for five times with lower oxygen concentrations.

“I could see fear on people’s faces as I went into the hospital but through all that the nurses and physicians would arrive into the isolation ward and take care of me,” Jones reported.

He recalled a conversation with a medical professional who visited his healthcare facility bed.

“She mentioned I’m a believer very first, a health care provider second and I want to pray with you for your and your loved ones,” Jones explained.

The Jones’ spouse and children story has been shared on their church Fb site and all over the planet.

“We’ve been acquiring 1000’s of messages each solitary day from countries all above the planet folks that are telling us that they’re praying for us,” Jones mentioned.

Jones explained his youngest daughter had to be hospitalized for dehydration, but the 3 of them are setting up to feel a little better. He additional his spouse continue to has a fever, as well.

“I’ve actually coughed right up until I passed out a pair instances,” he included.

Via his family’s fight with coronavirus, Jones has relied on his religion.

“I just have a larger appreciation for what my lord did for me,” he reported.

The family’s pastor has dropped off medicines and customers of their church have shipped very hot foods and they prepare to do that again on Easter Sunday.

Latest ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: