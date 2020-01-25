Family of four stranded saved on Gunung Lambak | Malaysia

JOHOR BARU, January 25 – A father and three children were found safe and healthy here tonight after being reported missing while climbing Gunung Lambak near Kluang.

According to Badrulhisyam Loi Abdullah, chief fire officer from Kluang, II, the department received information about the incident at 7:23 p.m., and seven on-site personnel found everyone at 8:24 p.m.

“They consisted of a 42-year-old man (father), two boys aged 15 and 20 and a 17-year-old girl.

“All of them were found intact at 365,76 m (1,200 feet) and efforts are being made to get them into the foothills by this evening,” he said in a statement.

Badrulhisyam said the four family members who came from Kluang and four others had climbed the 510m high mountain, but the latter group, consisting of two men aged 24 and 20 and two women aged 21 and 20 , come down safely in the evening. – Bernama