Family of prosecution suspects killed by Muscoy MPs while toddler was in car looking for answers

Loading...

MUSCOY, California (KABC) – The family of a 24-year-old man who was killed by members of Parliament in Muscoy following a lawsuit while his toddler was in the car is trying to understand why he did not not stopped driving.

Juan Ayon-Ruiz de Yucaipa was pronounced dead Thursday evening after the deputies opened fire on his vehicle, unaware that his son was in the car with him.

Ayon-Ruiz’s sister-in-law, Citlaly Plascienca, said that she was on the phone with him while everything was going on.

“He looked very scared, very scared because he had my nephew in there,” said Plascienca.

She thinks he was worried about stopping because he didn’t have his 2-year-old child in a car seat.

Chase suspect killed in shootout involving MP in Muscoy

The pursuit ended when he left the road and struck a mailbox. It was then that the members surrounded his SUV, but they said that instead of giving up, he put his vehicle in reverse and crashed into a patrol car.

“They started shooting at the car,” said a witness in Spanish who gave his name only to Maria, speaking to journalists at the scene. “He had his son in there. He came out with his hands up and they killed him.”

Friday morning, family and friends of Ayon-Ruiz went to the scene and used candles and flowers to create a makeshift memorial.

The child was not injured in the incident but was taken to the local hospital as a precaution.

Plascienca said the boy appeared to be traumatized later that night.

“We tried to put him to sleep and we couldn’t. He just kept looking at the ceiling or hanging on to things.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.