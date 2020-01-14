Family remembers 25-year-old killed and killed in Fresno

FRESNO, California – Mourning father Jesse Gonzalez prepares to do the unimaginable.

After his youngest son was hit and killed by a fleeing driver, Gonzalez and his family are going to rest, Jesse Lazalde, 25.

“It has changed my whole life, especially my heart,” said Gonzalez. “It filled my heart full of love that I had never seen before.”

A cross surrounded by images and candles is what remains in Church and Golden State, where the Fresno graduate took his last breath.

The family describes him as selfless and a bright light came too soon.

“One day, he took off his shoes and gave them to a homeless man walking on the sidewalk,” said Gonzalez. “I couldn’t believe it. He would do anything for anyone.”

It was 3 a.m. on December 26 when police were called to Church and Golden State in southeastern Fresno.

They found Lazalde’s lifeless body by the side of the road, and the driver who hit him was not found.

A witness, however, saw the accident and led the police in the right direction.

“We were able to get videos of the local businesses there, which gave us an overview of the vehicle,” says Sgt. Dave Gibeault with the Fresno Police Service.

This preview might be exactly what they need. While it can be difficult to determine the make, model and license plate, the distinguishing features of the raised pickup include large tires, a round nerve bar and a light bar mounted on the lower bumper.

“We are going through all the steps we can to improve the video and try to determine the vehicle and the license,” said Gibeault.

Lazalde was the 44th person in Fresno killed in a car accident and the 9th pedestrian for the whole year 2019.

