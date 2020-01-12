Family says they used diapers in Amazon delivery

Loading...

(CNN) – A New Jersey mother said she received a very rough and potentially harmful Amazon delivery.

Nassly Sales said she ordered two boxes of diapers from Amazon, as she does for her two daughters every month.

One of these daughters is immunodeficient.

The sales department said that they bought the diapers in the “Amazon Warehouse” section of the website. Here open and returned items are sold at a discounted price.

The package has arrived this week.

“I picked up the diapers and it was a bit difficult. I was half asleep. The lights were out. At that point, I turned on the lights and then I noticed that these diapers are folded properly and dirty, ”said Sales.

She said she disinfected kindergarten and wiped her 19-month-old daughter, who was born 26 weeks early, with alcohol.

The family has not had the substance tested, but says it looks and smells like feces.

The Amazon website states that the company tests and certifies all open box products before they are resold.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesman said, “We are investigating the situation and contacting the customer to remedy the situation.”

