Family seeks help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old cancer

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A seven-year-old child from Coalinga has been fighting leukemia for four years and desperately needs a bone marrow donor after his brother’s bone marrow transplant.

Bryan Benitez is currently being treated at the Lucille Packard Stanford Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto. He was first diagnosed with cancer at just three years old.

Since then, he has overcome serious reactions to chemotherapy, the side effects of transplants and several cycles of immunotherapy.

Bryan has been so strong and has been in remission twice.

But now the cancer has returned, and the doctors say that this time it is even more aggressive.

Bryan’s family will organize a bone marrow drive on Tuesday, February 18.

It will be held at Coalinga High School on Van Ness Street. The journey will start at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

To be a donor, you must be between 18 and 44 years old.

The family also created a GoFundMe if you wish to donate.

