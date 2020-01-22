Family sued for playing landscape for terminally ill son

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A Georgetown family is charged with a game landscape they built on their property. Her neighbors filed the lawsuit, alleging that the structure was not built with the proper approval.

When the 3-year-old Colton Costa found out that he could choose which play area his parents would buy, he decided on the largest one – with the most foils.

“We are trying to live in the now because the future with this kind of diagnosis is very scary,” said Kim Costa, Colton’s mother.

Colton was born with Hurler syndrome, a genetic disorder in cells, tissues and organs. There is no cure.

“So, to see how he walks and plays and is as mobile as he is, you’d better believe we want to see it. We want him to be active and enjoy his life, ”said Costa.

The neighbors Richard and Carole Gottleib filed a lawsuit claiming that the game landscape could not be screened properly.

At 14 feet it’s too big. The Gottleibs say it violates HOA restrictions. You want the game environment to be cut off and legal costs incurred. Through their lawyer, the couple declined to comment.

The lawsuit states that the installation of large objects, such as. B. a playground, must be approved by the Estrella Subdivision Architecture and Design Review Committee and that no protocols have been followed in this case.

“The Costas have not provided the ADRC with proper plans and specifications for pre-installation review review and the ADRC has not pre-approved and approved Costas’s review structure as required by the ADRC guidelines,” the lawsuit said. It added that Estrella had “failed” to enforce its own guidelines.

Kim Costa contests this claim, saying that the Estrella Subdivision Homeowners Association approved the play landscape for her son before it was installed. She said in a Facebook post that her neighbors “claim it lowers their property value” and call it an “eyesore”.

The lawsuit requires a permanent order that the Costas remove the gaming environment or comply with the guidelines.

“We will not settle and dismantle as they want,” said Costa.

On Monday, in the time that Kim Costa needed to speak to KXAN, neighbors had put dozens of pink hearts and messages in their front yard.

“The love and support we have is incredible. Thank you to everyone who prayed for us, who thought of us and supported us, because that means more than I can say. Thanks, ”said Costa, looking at the flowers.

KXAN contacted the Estrella Home Owners Association and said that the Costas had properly submitted the game landscape for review. The President did not want to comment on the final decision on the approval because of the pending lawsuit.

