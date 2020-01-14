Family sues Fresno police for killing man after mother called police

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Fresno police are facing trial for the shooting and killing of an armed gunman after his mother called the police.

Deadly police fire came with quick responses and a simple explanation: rubber bullets couldn’t stop Oliver Hernandez and an officer shot him four times as he walked towards an SWAT team with an ax by hand.

The city’s independent review bureau found the shooting justified and said Hernandez had left the officers no choice.

“But if you look at the report, it is clear that it is biased and biased in the sense that it said they should shoot him to protect family members, for example,” said the complainant’s lawyer Stuart Chandler. “Well, the family had been gone for hours and behind the police barricades.”

Chandler filed a wrongful death complaint against the Fresno police on behalf of the Hernandez family, including his mother, who called the police to care for his son last January.

“By the time the police arrived, he had calmed down and they asked the police to leave,” said Chandler. “They did not want to leave. They asked the family to leave the apartment, which they complied with, only after being assured that they would not shoot to kill.”

The O.I.R. The report shows that officers attempted to have Hernandez surrender by loudspeaker and by telephone.

About seven hours after the standoff, they obtained a warrant, entered the closed room, and fired six non-lethal rubber bullets before the actual fatal shootings.

But Chandler says they shot a man still on the ground, and he also challenges the timeline.

“Witnesses at the scene say nothing about a pause in the shooting,” he said. “Just ‘bang bang bang bang bang bang.'”

And in fact, a witness described what he heard on Action News as “Boom boom boom boom.”

SWAT officers didn’t have body cameras, so Chandler says it’s hard to know what actually happened, but says Hernandez was no threat to anyone until police created a tense situation by breaking into the room where he was hiding.

“They could have used other means than entering and shooting him,” he said.

Action News asked the Fresno police to comment, and Chief Andy Hall told us that the city’s policy was not to comment on the ongoing litigation, but he thought this situation needed to be answered.

“I think it is important to inform the public that this officer involved in a shooting was the subject of an investigation by the office of internal affairs of the Fresno police department, the Fresno county prosecutor’s office and the Fresno City Independent Review Office, “he said. “The three reviews concluded that the use of lethal force was warranted. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family who are suffering the loss of a loved one.”

SWAT officers obtained body cameras later in 2019, becoming the last Fresno police unit to obtain them.

