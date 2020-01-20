Family surprises grandmother with new puppy after dog dies

ESCALON, California – California resident Alexandra Del Cima captured a video of her family surprising her grandmother with a new puppy at their home in Escalon, California.

Del Cima told Storyful that his grandparents had asked family members for a puppy for months after their dog unexpectedly died the year before.

“My grandparents’ last dog died very unexpectedly and suddenly last year and they have been asking for a puppy for months. Today my mother and I were able to surprise my grandmother with a new puppy” , she wrote on Twitter.

Del Cima said that his family did not plan to give his grandmother the dog, but that an opportunity arose after learning that a friend’s dog had a litter box.

“Everything was perfectly aligned, so we thought it should be,” said Del Cima. “His reaction was far better than anything I could have imagined.”

The dog is a mixture of Shih Tzu and Maltese and is nine weeks old, according to Del Cima.

