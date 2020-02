Famous birthdays on February 10: Robert Wagner, Elizabeth Banks

Robert Wagner (L) and his family drive down Hollywood Boulevard during the 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade on November 27, 2016 in Los Angeles. The actor turns 90 on February 10. File Photo by Christine Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

Laura Dern attends the 90th Academy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on February 5, 2018. She turns 53 on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

February 10 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– The French mathematician Pierre Bouguer in 1698

– Essayist Charles Lamb in 1775

– The Russian writer Boris Pasternak in 1890

– Entertainer Jimmy Durante in 1893

– The German playwright Bertolt Brecht in 1898

– Actor Lon Chaney Jr. in 1906

– Nobel Peace Prize winner Georges Pire in 1910

– Opera soprano Leontyne Prize 1927 (93 years)

– Actor Robert Wagner 1930 (90 years)

– singer Roberta Flack 1937 (83 years)

File photo of Laura Cavanaugh / UPI

– Olympic champion Mark Spitz 1950 (70 years)

– Golfer Greg Norman 1955 (65 years)

– TV commentator / presenter George Stephanopoulos 1961 (59 years)

– Political commentator Glenn Beck 1964 (56 years)

– Actor Laura Dern 1967 (53 years)

– Actor Elizabeth Banks 1974 (46 years)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

– Actor Stephanie Beatriz 1981 (39 years)

– Actor Uzo Aduba 1981 (39 years)

– Actor Trevante Rhodes in 1990 (30 years)

– Actor Emma Roberts 1991 (29 years)

– Actor Chloe Grace Moretz 1997 (23 years)

– Actor Tiffany Espensen in 1999 (age 21)

– Actor Yara Shahidi in 2000 (age 20)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI