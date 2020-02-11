Famous birthdays on February 11: Natalie Dormer, Khalid

February 11 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– Pope Gregory XIV. In 1535

– The Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800

– Abolitionist / writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802

– Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847

– Boxer Max Bär in 1909

– The film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909

– Actor Eva Gabor in 1919

– King Farouk, Egypt’s last monarch, 1920

– Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926

– Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 86)

– Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936

– The Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938

– Songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939

– The Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (79 years)

– Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and son and brother of the president, 1953 (67 years)

– Singer / songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 58)

– Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin in 1964 (56 years)

– Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 51)

– Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (49 years)

– Surfer Kelly Slater 1972 (48 years)

– Radio presenter Alex Jones 1974 (46 years)

– Actor Isaiah Mustafa 1974 (46 years)

– Singer / guitarist Mike Shinoda 1977 (43 years)

– Singer / actor Brandy Norwood 1979 (age 41)

– Singer Kelly Rowland 1981 (39 years)

– Actor Natalie Dormer 1982 (38 years)

– Singer Aubrey O’Day 1984 (36 years)

– Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 28)

– singer Khalid, née Khalid Donnel Robinson, 1998 (22 years)

