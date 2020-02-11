Famous birthdays on February 11: Natalie Dormer, Khalid

February 11 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
– Pope Gregory XIV. In 1535
– The Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800
– Abolitionist / writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802
– Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847
– Boxer Max Bär in 1909
– The film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909
– Actor Eva Gabor in 1919
– King Farouk, Egypt’s last monarch, 1920
– Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926
– Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 86)
– Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936
– The Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938
– Songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939
– The Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (79 years)
– Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and son and brother of the president, 1953 (67 years)
– Singer / songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 58)
– Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin in 1964 (56 years)
– Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 51)
– Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (49 years)
– Surfer Kelly Slater 1972 (48 years)
– Radio presenter Alex Jones 1974 (46 years)
– Actor Isaiah Mustafa 1974 (46 years)
– Singer / guitarist Mike Shinoda 1977 (43 years)
– Singer / actor Brandy Norwood 1979 (age 41)
– Singer Kelly Rowland 1981 (39 years)
– Actor Natalie Dormer 1982 (38 years)
– Singer Aubrey O’Day 1984 (36 years)
– Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 28)
– singer Khalid, née Khalid Donnel Robinson, 1998 (22 years)
