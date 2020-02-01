Famous birthdays on February 1st: Ronda Rousey, Harry Styles

February 1 (UPI) – Those born on the day of birth are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– Composer Victor Herbert in 1859

– Hattie Caraway from Arkansas, the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate in 1878

– film director John Ford in 1894

– Conn Smythe, Executive of the National Hockey League, 1895

– Actor Clark Gable in 1901

– The poet Langston Hughes in 1902

– Cabaret singer Hildegarde Loretta Sell in 1906

– Writer Muriel Spark in 1918

– Actor Stuart Whitman 1928 (92 years)

– Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1931

– singer Don Everly in 1937

– comedian Garrett Morris in 1937 (83 years)

– Actor / director Terry Jones in 1942

File photo of Rune Hellestad / UPI

– Journalist Fred Barnes 1943 (77 years)

– Actor Elisabeth Sladen in 1946

– The journalist Jessica Savitch from 1947

– singer Rick James in 1948

– Actor Bill Mumy 1954 (66 years)

– Artist Takashi Murakami 1962 (58 years)

– Princess Stephanie of Monaco 1965 (55 years)

– Actor Brandon Lee in 1965

– Actor Sherilyn Fenn in 1965 (age 55)

– Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, 1968 (52 years)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

– Actor Pauly Shore in 1968 (age 52)

– Actor Michael C. Hall 1971 (49 years)

– Rapper Big Boi, née Antwan Andre Patton, 1975 (45 years)

– Actor Heather Morris in 1987 (age 33)

– Mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey in 1987 (age 33)

– Singer Harry Styles 1994 (26 years)

File photo by John Angelillo / UPI