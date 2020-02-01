Famous birthdays on February 1st: Ronda Rousey, Harry Styles

February 1 (UPI) – Those born on the day of birth are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
– Composer Victor Herbert in 1859
– Hattie Caraway from Arkansas, the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate in 1878
– film director John Ford in 1894
– Conn Smythe, Executive of the National Hockey League, 1895
– Actor Clark Gable in 1901
– The poet Langston Hughes in 1902
– Cabaret singer Hildegarde Loretta Sell in 1906
– Writer Muriel Spark in 1918
– Actor Stuart Whitman 1928 (92 years)
– Former Russian President Boris Yeltsin in 1931
– singer Don Everly in 1937
– comedian Garrett Morris in 1937 (83 years)
– Actor / director Terry Jones in 1942
File photo of Rune Hellestad / UPI
– Journalist Fred Barnes 1943 (77 years)
– Actor Elisabeth Sladen in 1946
– The journalist Jessica Savitch from 1947
– singer Rick James in 1948
– Actor Bill Mumy 1954 (66 years)
– Artist Takashi Murakami 1962 (58 years)
– Princess Stephanie of Monaco 1965 (55 years)
– Actor Brandon Lee in 1965
– Actor Sherilyn Fenn in 1965 (age 55)
– Singer Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, 1968 (52 years)
File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI
– Actor Pauly Shore in 1968 (age 52)
– Actor Michael C. Hall 1971 (49 years)
– Rapper Big Boi, née Antwan Andre Patton, 1975 (45 years)
– Actor Heather Morris in 1987 (age 33)
– Mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey in 1987 (age 33)
– Singer Harry Styles 1994 (26 years)
File photo by John Angelillo / UPI