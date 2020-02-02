Famous birthdays on February 2nd: Shakira, Gemma Arterton

Shakira speaks to the media at the Super Bowl LIV Pepsi Halftime Show press conference in Miami on Thursday. She turns 43 on February 2. Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI | Stock Photo

Brent Spiner will attend the premiere of “Independence Day: Resurgence” at the El Capitan Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 20, 2016. The actor turns 71 on February 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

Christie Brinkley walks the red carpet of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show 2018 at the W Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, July 15, 2018. The model turns 66 on February 2. File photo of Gary I Rothstein / UPI | Stock Photo

February 02 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– Pope Benedict XIII In 1649

– The French statesman Charles de Talleyrand in 1754

– Irish writer James Joyce from 1882

– Charles Correll, Andy from Radio “Amos and Andy” program, in 1890

– National Football League co-founder George Halas in 1895

– Hotel magnate Howard Johnson in 1897

– The Lithuanian violinist Jascha Heifetz in 1901

– The novelist Ayn Rand from 1905

– Columnist Liz Smith in 1923

– Musician Stan Getz in 1927

– Comedian Tom Smothers in 1937 (83 years)

– singer Graham Nash 1942 (78 years)

– Actor Farrah Fawcett in 1947

– TV personality Ina Garten 1948 (72 years)

– Actor Brent Spiner 1949 (71 years)

– Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, 1952 (68 years)

– Model Christie Brinkley from 1954 (66 years)

– Actor Michael T. Weiss 1962 (58 years)

– singer Eva Cassidy in 1963

– singer Shakira 1977 (43 years)

– Actor Gemma Arterton 1986 (34 years)

