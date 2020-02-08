Famous birthdays on February 8: Cecily Strong, John Williams

February 8 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– U.S. General William Tecumseh Sherman from the time of the Civil War in 1820

– Pioneer of science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828

– the Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who invented the periodic table in 1834

– Author Kate Chopin in 1850

– Actor Edith Evans in 1888

– Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, 1906

– Actor Lana Turner in 1921

– Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922

– Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925

– Actor James Dean in 1931

– Oscar-winning composer / conductor John Williams, 1932 (87 years)

File photo by Matthew Healey / UPI

– TV journalist Ted Koppel 1940 (80 years)

– Actor Nick Nolte 1941 (79 years)

– Folk singer Tom Rush 1941 (79 years)

– Comedian Robert Klein 1942 (78 years)

– singer Ron Tyson (The Temptations) in 1948 (72 years)

– Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 71)

– Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 67)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

– Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 65)

– Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III. 1960 (60 years)

– rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) in 1961 (59 years)

– Actor Gary Coleman in 1968

– Actor Seth Green 1974 (46 years)

– Actor Marion “Pooch” Hall in 1977 (age 43)

– Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (36 years)

– Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (30 years)

– Actor Kathryn Newton 1997 (23 years)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI