Famous birthdays on February 8: Cecily Strong, John Williams

February 8 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
– U.S. General William Tecumseh Sherman from the time of the Civil War in 1820
– Pioneer of science fiction writer Jules Verne in 1828
– the Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev, who invented the periodic table in 1834
– Author Kate Chopin in 1850
– Actor Edith Evans in 1888
– Chester Carlson, inventor of the Xerox copying process, 1906
– Actor Lana Turner in 1921
– Actor Audrey Meadows in 1922
– Actor Jack Lemmon in 1925
– Actor James Dean in 1931
– Oscar-winning composer / conductor John Williams, 1932 (87 years)
File photo by Matthew Healey / UPI
– TV journalist Ted Koppel 1940 (80 years)
– Actor Nick Nolte 1941 (79 years)
– Folk singer Tom Rush 1941 (79 years)
– Comedian Robert Klein 1942 (78 years)
– singer Ron Tyson (The Temptations) in 1948 (72 years)
– Actor Brooke Adams in 1949 (age 71)
– Actor Mary Steenburgen in 1953 (age 67)
File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI
– Author John Grisham in 1955 (age 65)
– Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III. 1960 (60 years)
– rock singer Vince Neil (Motley Crue) in 1961 (59 years)
– Actor Gary Coleman in 1968
– Actor Seth Green 1974 (46 years)
– Actor Marion “Pooch” Hall in 1977 (age 43)
– Comedian Cecily Strong in 1984 (36 years)
– Surfer Bethany Hamilton in 1990 (30 years)
– Actor Kathryn Newton 1997 (23 years)
File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI