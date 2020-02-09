Famous birthdays on February 9: Peggy Whitson, Rose Leslie

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is pulled out of the Soyuz spacecraft MS-04 just minutes after she, Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer land in a remote area near the city of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. Whitson turns 60 on September 3, 2017 on February 9. File photo by Bill Ingalls / UPI | Stock Photo

Judith Light arrives at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 5, 2018 in New York City on the red carpet of the 17th annual An Enduring Vision Benefit of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. The actor turns 71 on February 9. File Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Michael B. Jordan attends the premiere of “Black Panther” at the Dolby Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. The actor turns 33 on February 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

February 9 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– William Henry Harrison, ninth President of the United States, in 1773

– Former Secretary of State Dean Rusk in 1909

– Actor Carmen Miranda in 1909

– Singer Ernest Tubb in 1914

– Baseball entrepreneur Bill Veeck in 1914

– Actor Kathryn Grayson in 1922

– The Irish playwright Brendan Behan from 1923

– TV journalist Roger Mudd 1928 (92 years)

– South African author J. M. Coetzee, Nobel laureate, 1940 (80 years)

– Singer / songwriter Carole King 1942 (78 years)

– Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz 1943 (77 years)

– Actor Joe Pesci 1943 (77 years)

– Author Alice Walker in 1944 (76 years)

– Actor Mia Farrow 1945 (75 years)

– Actor Judith Light 1949 (71 years)

– Actor Ciaran Hinds 1953 (67 years)

– Actor Charles Shaughnessy 1955 (65 years)

– American astronaut Peggy Whitson 1960 (60 years)

– Country singer Travis Tritt 1963 (57 years)

– Actor Charlie Day 1976 (44 years)

– Russian Olympic figure skater Irina Slutskaya 1979 (41 years)

– Actor Zhang Ziyi 1979 (42 years)

– Actor Tom Hiddleston 1981 (39 years)

– American Taliban John Walker Lindh 1981 (39 years)

– Actor Michael B. Jordan in 1987 (33 years)

– Actor Rose Leslie in 1987 (age 33)

