Famous birthdays on January 11: Amanda Peet, Naomi Judd

Amanda Peet arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of “Game of Thrones” season eight at Radio City Music Hall on April 3 in New York City. The actor turns 48 on January 11. File Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Mary J. Blige arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 4, 2018. The singer / actress will be 49 years old on January 11. File Photo by Christine Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

January 11 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the Capricorn.

They include:

– Italian mannerist painter Parmigianino in 1503

– American statesman Alexander Hamilton in 1757

– John MacDonald, first Canadian Prime Minister, in 1815

– Founder Harry Gordon Selfridge Sr. in 1858

– The feminist lawyer Alice Paul from 1885

File photo of Neftali / Shutterstock

– The South African writer Alan Paton in 1903

– Car designer Carroll Shelby in 1923

– Actor Rod Taylor in 1930

– Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien in 1934 (age 86)

– Musician Clarence Clemons in 1942

– Singer Naomi Judd 1946 (74 years)

File photo by Frederick Breedon / UPI

– Author Jasper Fforde in 1961 (age 59)

– Tracy Caulkins, Olympic gold medal swimmer, 1963 (57 years)

– Singer Mary J. Blige 1971 (49 years)

– Actor Amanda Peet in 1972 (age 48)

– Actor Aja Naomi King 1985 (35 years)

– Musician Cody Simpson 1997 (23 years)

File photo by Dennis Van Tine / UPI