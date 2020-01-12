Famous birthdays on January 12: Oliver Platt, Zayn Malik

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the Capricorn.

They include:

– French fairy tale author Charles Perrault, author of the Mother Goose stories, 1628

– The painter John Singer Sargent in 1856

– Novelist Jack London in 1876

– The Nazi leader Hermann Göring from the Second World War 1893

– Mentalist The Amazing Kreskin, born in George Joseph Kresge in 1935 (85 years)

– Champion heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier in 1944

– Author Haruki Murakami in 1949 (age 71)

– Radio personality Rush Limbaugh in 1951 (age 69)

– Actor Kirstie Alley 1951 (69 years)

– Radio personality Howard Stern in 1954 (age 66)

– Journalist Christiane Amanpour 1958 (62 years)

– Actor Oliver Platt 1960 (60 years)

– Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com, 1964 (56 years)

– Musician / film director Rob Zombie 1965 (55 years)

– Heather Mills, activist / former wife of Paul McCartney, 1968 (52 years)

– Actor Rachael Harris in 1968 (age 52)

– Singer Melanie Chisholm 1974 (46 years)

– Actor / singer Issa Rae in 1985 (age 35)

– Actor Naya Rivera 1987 (33 years)

– singer Zayn Malik in 1993 (27 years)

