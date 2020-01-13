Famous birthdays on January 13: Shonda Rhimes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the Capricorn.

They include:

– Salmon P. Chase, sixth chief judge of the United States, whose picture is 1808 for $ 10,000

– Horatio Alger, author of rags stories, 1832

– Actor Frances Sternhagen 1930 (90 years)

– Actor Charles Nelson Reilly in 1931

– Actor Rip Taylor in 1935

– Actor Richard Moll 1943 (77 years)

– Actor Kevin Anderson 1960 (60 years)

– Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus 1961 (59 years)

– Country singer Trace Adkins 1962 (58 years)

– Actor Penelope Ann Miller 1964 (56 years)

– Actor Patrick Dempsey in 1966 (age 54)

– TV producer Shonda Rhimes 1970 (50 years)

– Actor Michael Pena 1976 (44 years)

– Actor Orlando Bloom in 1977 (43 years)

– TV meteorologist Ginger Zee 1981 (39 years)

– Actor Julian Morris 1983 (37 years)

– Actor Liam Hemsworth in 1990 (age 30)

– Actor Natalia Dyer 1995 (25 years)

