Famous birthdays on January 14: Faye Dunaway, Steven Soderbergh

Faye Dunaway arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 4, 2018. The actor turns 79 on January 14. File Photo by Christine Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum arrive at the Elton John Aids Foundation’s 24th Annual Academy Awards at West Hollywood Park on February 28, 2016. The rocker turns 51 on January 14th Photo by Christine Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

Rapper and actor LL Cool J shows what he did to the photographer when he arrived at the Kennedy Center Honors Gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on December 3, 2017. He turns 52 on January 14. File Photo by Mike Theiler / UPI | Stock Photo

January 14 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the Capricorn.

They include:

– Roman General Mark Antony in 83 BC

– American General Benedict Arnold in 1741

– The painter Berthe Morisot in 1841

– Thornton Waldo Burgess, author of Peter Rabbit, in 1874

– Philosopher / missionary / Nobel Peace Prize winner Albert Schweitzer 1875

– Novelist John Dos Passos in 1896

– Photographer / designer Sir Cecil Beaton in 1904

– 60 minutes commentator Andy Rooney in 1919

– Drag Racing driver Don “Big Daddy” Garlits from 1932 (88 years)

– Singer Jack Jones 1938 (82 years)

– Civil rights activist Julian Bond in 1940

– Actor Faye Dunaway 1941 (79 years)

– Astronaut Shannon Lucid in 1943 (77 years)

– Actor Holland Taylor 1943 (77 years)

– Evangelist / actor / singer Marjoe Gortner 1944 (76 years)

– The journalist Nina Totenberg from 1944 (76 years)

– The musician T. Bone Burnett from 1948 (72 years)

– Actor Carl Weathers 1948 (72 years)

– The filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan from 1949 (71 years)

– Maureen Dowd, columnist for the Washington Post, 1952 (68 years)

– film director Steven Soderbergh 1963 (57 years)

– TV news announcer Shepard Smith 1964 (56 years)

– Actor Emily Watson in 1967 (age 53)

– Rapper / Actor LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, 1968 (age 52)

– Actor Jason Bateman in 1969 (age 51)

– Rock musician Dave Grohl 1969 (51 years)

– Actor Kevin Durand 1974 (46 years)

– rock singer Caleb Followill 1982 (38 years)

– Actor Emma Greenwell in 1989 (age 31)

– Actor Grant Gustin in 1990 (age 30)

