Famous birthdays on January 17th: Zooey Deschanel, Betty White

January 17 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the Capricorn.

They include:

– Pope Pius V. in 1504

– American statesman, scientist and author Benjamin Franklin in 1706

– Author Anne Bronte in 1820

– British statesman David Lloyd George in 1863

– U.S. gangster Al Capone in 1899

– The English writer Nevil Shute in 1899

– Actor Betty White 1922 (98 years)

– Singer Eartha Kitt in 1927

– Beauty specialist Vidal Sassoon in 1928

– Actor James Earl Jones 1931 (89 years)

– Douglas Wilder, first black governor who was elected in the United States in 1931 (89 years)

– Puppeteer Shari Lewis in 1933

– Talk show host Maury Povich in 1939 (81 years)

– Olympic champion Kipchoge Keino 1940 (80 years)

– Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1942

– Comedian Andy Kaufman in 1949

– Former member of the Rolling Stones, Mick Taylor, 1949 (71 years)

– The musician Steve Earle from 1955 (65 years)

– comedian Steve Harvey in 1957 (63 years)

– comic actor Jim Carrey in 1962 (age 58)

– Writer Sebastian Junge 1962 (58 years)

– Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, 1971 (49 years)

– Singer Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, 1971 (49 years)

– American First Lady Michelle Obama 1964 (56 years)

– Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy 1980 (40 years)

– Actor Zooey Deschanel 1980 (age 40)

– Rapper Ray J, born 1981 in William Ray Norwood (39 years)

– Professional basketball star Dwyane Wade from 1982 (38 years)

– DJ Calvin Harris 1984 (36 years)

– Actor Lucy Boynton 1994 (26 years)

