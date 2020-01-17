Famous birthdays on January 17th: Zooey Deschanel, Betty White

January 17 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the Capricorn.
They include:
– Pope Pius V. in 1504
– American statesman, scientist and author Benjamin Franklin in 1706
– Author Anne Bronte in 1820
– British statesman David Lloyd George in 1863
– U.S. gangster Al Capone in 1899
– The English writer Nevil Shute in 1899
– Actor Betty White 1922 (98 years)
File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI
– Singer Eartha Kitt in 1927
– Beauty specialist Vidal Sassoon in 1928
– Actor James Earl Jones 1931 (89 years)
– Douglas Wilder, first black governor who was elected in the United States in 1931 (89 years)
– Puppeteer Shari Lewis in 1933
– Talk show host Maury Povich in 1939 (81 years)
– Olympic champion Kipchoge Keino 1940 (80 years)
– Heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1942
– Comedian Andy Kaufman in 1949
– Former member of the Rolling Stones, Mick Taylor, 1949 (71 years)
– The musician Steve Earle from 1955 (65 years)
– comedian Steve Harvey in 1957 (63 years)
– comic actor Jim Carrey in 1962 (age 58)
File photo of Rune Hellestad / UPI
– Writer Sebastian Junge 1962 (58 years)
– Rapper Lil Jon, born Jonathan Smith, 1971 (49 years)
– Singer Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, 1971 (49 years)
– American First Lady Michelle Obama 1964 (56 years)
– Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy 1980 (40 years)
– Actor Zooey Deschanel 1980 (age 40)
– Rapper Ray J, born 1981 in William Ray Norwood (39 years)
– Professional basketball star Dwyane Wade from 1982 (38 years)
– DJ Calvin Harris 1984 (36 years)
– Actor Lucy Boynton 1994 (26 years)
Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI