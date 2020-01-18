Famous birthdays on January 18: Jason Segel, Mark Rylance

January 18 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the Capricorn.
They include:
– The English doctor Peter Roget, who compiled Roget’s thesaurus in 1779
– American speaker / statesman Daniel Webster in 1782
– Juliette Gordon Low, founder of the Girl Scouts, 1860
– English author A.A. Milne in 1882
– The comedian Oliver Hardy from 1892
– Actor Cary Grant in 1904
– Actor Danny Kaye in 1911
– The American inventor Ray Dolby in 1933
– Filmmaker John Boorman 1933 (87 years)
– Former Northern Irish politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume from 1937 (83 years)
– Former baseball star Curt Flood from 1938
– Singer David Ruffin in 1941
– Singer Bobby Goldsboro in 1941 (79 years)
– Actor Kevin Costner 1955 (65 years)
– Actor Mark Rylance 1960 (60 years)
– Actor Jesse L. Martin in 1969 (age 51)
– Actor / Wrestler Dave Bautista 1969 (51 years)
– Rocker Jonathan Davis 1971 (49 years)
– Actor Jason Segel 1980 (40 years)
– Actor Becca Tobin 1986 (34 years)
– Actor Ashleigh Murray in 1988 (32 years)
– Actor Samuel Joslin in 2002 (age 18)
