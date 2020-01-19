Famous birthdays on January 19: Tippi Hedren, Katey Sagal

January 19 (UPI) – Those born on this date are marked by the ibex.

They include:

– Scottish engineer James Watt, inventor of the steam engine, in 1736

– Confederate General Robert E. Lee in 1807

– American short story writer / poet Edgar Allan Poe in 1809

– The French post-impressionist painter Paul Cezanne from 1839

– The founder of Ebony magazine, John H. Johnson, from 1918

– Former Secretary General of the United States of America, Javier Perez de Cuellar, 1920 (100 years)

– Author Patricia Highsmith in 1921

– Actor Jean Stapleton in 1923

– Actor Tippi Hedren 1930 (90 years)

– TV news anchor Robert MacNeil 1931 (89 years)

– singer Phil Everly in 1939

– The British stage singer and actor Michael Crawford from 1942 (78 years)

– singer Janis Joplin in 1943

UPI file photo

– Actor Shelley Fabares 1944 (76 years)

– Singer Dolly Parton 1946 (74 years)

– Chef Paula Deen in 1947 (73 years)

– Singer / actor Desi Arnaz Jr. in 1953 (age 67)

– Artist Cindy Sherman 1954 (66 years)

– Actor Katey Sagal 1954 (66 years)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

– comedian Paul Rodriguez in 1955 (65)

– Painter Thomas Kinkade in 1958

– Author Edwidge Danticat in 1969 (age 51)

– Actor Shawn Wayans 1971 (49 years)

– Comedian Frank Caliendo 1974 (46 years)

– Actor Jodie Sweetin in 1982 (age 38)

– The filmmaker Damien Chazelle from 1985 (35 years)

– American Olympic gymnast who won the gold medal in 1992 (age 28)

– Rapper Mac Miller, born in 1992 in Malcolm James McCormick

– Actor Logan Lerman in 1992 (age 28)

File photo by Keizo Mori / UPI