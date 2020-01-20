Famous birthdays on January 20: Skeet Ulrich, Buzz Aldrin

Skeet Ulrich is coming to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 22, 2018. The actor turns 50 on January 20. File Photo by James Atoa / UPI | Stock Photo

Rainn Wilson and his wife Holiday Reinhorn attend the premiere of “The Meg” at the TCL Chinese Theater in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 6, 2019. Wilson turns 54 on January 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 20 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– The French physicist Andre-Marie Ampere in 1775

– Harold Gray, creator of the comic “Little Orphan Annie” from 1894

– Comedian George Burns in 1896

– The Greek businessman Aristotle Onassis in 1906

– The Italian film director Federico Fellini in 1920

– Actor DeForest Kelley 1920

– Actor Patricia Neal in 1926

– Comic Arte Johnson 1929 (91 years)

– Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, the second man to step on the moon, 1930 (90 years)

File photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI

– Actor Tom Baker 1934 (age 86)

– Director David Lynch in 1946 (74 years)

– Musician Paul Stanley 1952 (68 years)

– TV presenter Bill Maher 1956 (64 years)

File photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI

– Actor Lorenzo Lamas 1958 (62 years)

– Former Major League Baseball manager / player Ozzie Guillen in 1964 (56 years)

– Actor Rainn Wilson in 1966 (age 54)

– Actor / TV personality Stacey Dash in 1967 (age 53)

– Actor Skeet Ulrich 1970 (50 years)

– Country singer Brantley Gilbert in 1985 (age 35)

– Actor Evan Peters in 1987 (33 years)

File photo by John Angelillo / UPI