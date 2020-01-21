Famous birthdays on January 21: Jack Nicklaus, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton

January 21 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
– Ethan Allen, folk hero of the soldiers and Vermonter, 1738
– Researcher / historian John Fremont in 1813
– Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in 1824
– The Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin from 1869
– Roger Nash Baldwin, founder of the American Civil Liberties Union, in 1884
– The blues musician Lead Belly was born in 1888 as Huddie William Ledbetter
– French fashion designer Christian Dior in 1905
– German high wire walker Karl Wallenda 1905
– Actor Telly Savalas in 1922
UPI file photo
– Actor Paul Scofield in 1922
– The British comedian Benny Hill in 1924
– Disc jockey Robert “Wolfman Jack” Smith in 1938
– Golf player Jack Nicklaus 1940 (80 years)
– Opera star Placido Domingo 1941 (79 years)
– Folk musician Richie Havens in 1941
– Singer Mac Davis 1942 (78 years)
– singer Edwin Starr in 1942
– Actor Jill Eikenberry 1947 (73 years)
– singer Billy Ocean 1950 (70 years)
– Former U.S. Ambassador to China, Gary Locke, 1950 (70 years)
– The former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder from 1951 (69 years)
File photo by Chris Kleponis / UPI
– Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 1953
– Artist Jeffrey Koons 1955 (65 years)
– Actor Robby Benson 1956 (64 years)
– Actor Geena Davis 1956 (64 years)
– Basketball Hall of Fame member Hakeem Olajuwon, 1963 (57 years)
– Singer Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton 1976 (44 years)
File photo by Ron Sachs / UPI