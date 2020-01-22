Famous Birthdays on January 22nd: Steve Perry, Diane Lane

January 22 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– The Russian Tsar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440

– The British writer and explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552

– English philosopher / statesman Francis Bacon in 1561

– The British poet Lord George Byron in 1788

– D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875

– Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890

– U.N. Secretary General U Thant in 1909

– Actor Ann Sothern in 1909

– Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931

– Actor Piper Laurie 1932 (88 years)

– Actor Bill Bixby in 1934

– TV chef Graham Kerr 1934 (86 years)

– Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (83 years)

– TV chef Jeff Smith in 1939

– Actor John Hurt in 1940

– Travel lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 71)

– Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch 1953 (67 years)

– Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 61)

– Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960

– Actor Diane Lane 1965 (55 years)

– Actor / producer DJ Jazzy Jeff 1965 (55 years)

– Restaurateur Guy Fieri 1968 (52 years)

– Actor Olivia d’Abo 1969 (51 years)

– Actor Matt Iseman 1971 (49 years)

– Actor Gabriel Macht 1972 (48 years)

– Actor Balthazar Getty 1975 (45 years)

– Actor Beverley Mitchell 1981 (39 years)

