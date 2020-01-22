Famous Birthdays on January 22nd: Steve Perry, Diane Lane

January 22 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
– The Russian Tsar Ivan III, known as Ivan the Great, in 1440
– The British writer and explorer Walter Raleigh in 1552
– English philosopher / statesman Francis Bacon in 1561
– The British poet Lord George Byron in 1788
– D.W. Griffith, silent film director in 1875
– Chief Justice of the United States Fred Vinson in 1890
– U.N. Secretary General U Thant in 1909
– Actor Ann Sothern in 1909
– Soul singer Sam Cooke in 1931
– Actor Piper Laurie 1932 (88 years)
– Actor Bill Bixby in 1934
– TV chef Graham Kerr 1934 (86 years)
– Author Joseph Wambaugh in 1937 (83 years)
– TV chef Jeff Smith in 1939
– Actor John Hurt in 1940
– Travel lead singer Steve Perry in 1949 (age 71)
– Filmmaker Jim Jarmusch 1953 (67 years)
– Actor Linda Blair in 1959 (age 61)
– Singer Michael Hutchence in 1960
– Actor Diane Lane 1965 (55 years)
– Actor / producer DJ Jazzy Jeff 1965 (55 years)
– Restaurateur Guy Fieri 1968 (52 years)
– Actor Olivia d’Abo 1969 (51 years)
– Actor Matt Iseman 1971 (49 years)
– Actor Gabriel Macht 1972 (48 years)
– Actor Balthazar Getty 1975 (45 years)
– Actor Beverley Mitchell 1981 (39 years)
