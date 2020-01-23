Famous birthdays on January 23: Mariska Hargitay, Chita Rivera

Mariska Hargitay arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of “Pan” on October 4, 2015 at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City. The actor turns 56 on January 23. File Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Tiffani Thiessen (R) and her daughter Harper Smith will attend the world premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns” at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on November 29, 2018. The actor turns 46 on January 23. File Photo by Chris Chew / UPI | Stock Photo

January 23 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– American patriot John Hancock in 1737

– The French author Stendhal, a pseudonym for Marie-Henri Beyle, in 1783

– The French impressionist painter Edouard Manet from 1832

– The Russian film director Sergei Eisenstein in 1898

– Actor Dan Duryea in 1907

– Comedian Ernie Kovacs in 1919

– Actor Jeanne Moreau in 1928

– Actress / singer Chita Rivera 1933 (87 years)

File photo by Phil McCarten / UPI

– Actor Gil Gerard 1943 (77 years)

– Actor Rutger Hauer in 1944

– Actor Richard Dean Anderson 1950 (70 years)

– Airline pilot Chesley Sullenberger 1951 (69 years)

File photo by Dennis Van Tine / UPI

– Former Mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa, 1953 (67 years)

– Princess Caroline of Monaco 1957 (63 years)

– Actor Gail O’Grady in 1963 (age 57)

– Actress Mariska Hargitay 1964 (56 years)

– Actor Tiffani Thiessen 1974 (46 years)

– Actor Julia Jones 1981 (39 years)

File photo by Chris Chew / UPI