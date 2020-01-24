Famous birthdays on January 24: Tatyana Ali, Ed Helms

Tatyana Ali is on the catwalk for the American Heart Association’s 2018 Go Red For Women collection, which Macy’s introduced on February 8, 2018 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The actor turns 41 on January 24. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning / UPI | Stock Photo

Neil Diamond performs at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City on November 30, 2016. He turns 79 on January 24. File Photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

January 24 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– The English playwright William Congreve from 1670

– The British social reformer Edwin Chadwick in 1800

– Author Edith Wharton in 1862

– Abstract painter Robert Motherwell in 1915

– Actor Ernest Borgnine in 1917

– Evangelist Oral Roberts in 1918

– Ballet dancer Maria Tallchief Paschen 1925

File photo courtesy of Dance Magazine

– The musician Doug Kershaw from 1936 (84 years)

– Musician Ray Stevens 1939 (81 years)

– singer Neil Diamond 1941 (79 years)

– singer Aaron Neville in 1941 (79 years)

– Actor Sharon Tate in 1943

– Comedian John Belushi in 1949

– Actor Michael Ontkean 1946 (74 years)

– Actor Nastassja Kinski 1961 (59 years)

– Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton 1968 (52 years)

– Actor Matthew Lillard 1970 (50 years)

– Actor Ed Helms 1974 (46 years)

File photo by Christine Chew / UPI

– Actor Kristen Schaal 1978 (42 years)

– Actor Tatyana Ali in 1979 (41 years)

– Rapper / Actor Daveed Diggs in 1982 (age 38)

– Actor Justin Baldoni 1984 (36 years)

– Actor Mischa Barton 1986 (34 years)