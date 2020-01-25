Famous birthdays on January 25: Alicia Keys, Hartley Sawyer

January 25 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– The Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1759

– Soap maker and philanthropist William Colgate in 1783

– Author W. Somerset Maugham in 1874

– Author Virginia Woolf in 1882

– Hall of Fame broadcaster Ernie Harwell in 1918

– Member of the Football Hall of Fame Lou Groza in 1924

– Former Philippine President Corazon Aquino in 1933

– Singer Etta James in 1938

– Carl Eller, member of the Football Hall of Fame, 1942 (78 years)

– Actor Leigh Taylor-Young 1945 (75 years)

– Track star Steve Prefontaine in 1951

– Actor Dinah Manoff 1956 (64 years)

– Actor Jenifer Lewis 1957 (63 years)

– Charlene, princess of Monaco, 1978 (42 years)

– Singer Alicia Keys 1981 (39 years)

– Actor Michael Trevino 1985 (35 years)

– Actor Hartley Sawyer in 1985 (age 35)

