Famous birthdays on January 26: Ellen DeGeneres, Eddie Van Halen

January 26 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
– The French philosopher Claude Helvetius in 1715
– First Lady Julia Grant in 1826
– U.S. Army General Douglas MacArthur in 1880
– Bessie Coleman, first African American / Indian pilot in 1892
– The Austrian singer Maria von Trapp 1905
– Louis Zamperini, American prisoner of war from World War II and subject of the film Unbroken, 1917
– The Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918
– Author Philip Jose Farmer in 1918
– Actor Paul Newman in 1925
– Caricaturist / playwright / author Jules Feiffer 1929 (91 years)
– Sports personality Bob Uecker 1934 (86 years)
– Actor Scott Glenn 1939 (81 years)
– The political activist Angela Davis from 1944 (76 years)
– Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946
– Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 71)
– Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, 1953 (67 years)
– Singer Lucinda Williams 1953 (67 years)
– The musician Eddie Van Halen from 1955 (65 years)
– Singer Anita Baker 1958 (62 years)
– Comedian Ellen DeGeneres 1958 (62 years)
– Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky 1961 (59 years)
– Football coach Brendan Rodgers 1973 (47 years)
– Actor Colin O’Donoghue 1981 (39 years)
– conductor Gustavo Dudamel 1981 (39 years)
– Wrestler Sasha Banks in 1992 (age 28)
