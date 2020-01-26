Famous birthdays on January 26: Ellen DeGeneres, Eddie Van Halen

January 26 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– The French philosopher Claude Helvetius in 1715

– First Lady Julia Grant in 1826

– U.S. Army General Douglas MacArthur in 1880

– Bessie Coleman, first African American / Indian pilot in 1892

– The Austrian singer Maria von Trapp 1905

– Louis Zamperini, American prisoner of war from World War II and subject of the film Unbroken, 1917

– The Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1918

– Author Philip Jose Farmer in 1918

– Actor Paul Newman in 1925

– Caricaturist / playwright / author Jules Feiffer 1929 (91 years)

– Sports personality Bob Uecker 1934 (86 years)

– Actor Scott Glenn 1939 (81 years)

– The political activist Angela Davis from 1944 (76 years)

– Film critic Gene Siskel in 1946

– Actor David Strathairn in 1949 (age 71)

– Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen, 1953 (67 years)

– Singer Lucinda Williams 1953 (67 years)

– The musician Eddie Van Halen from 1955 (65 years)

– Singer Anita Baker 1958 (62 years)

– Comedian Ellen DeGeneres 1958 (62 years)

– Hockey superstar Wayne Gretzky 1961 (59 years)

– Football coach Brendan Rodgers 1973 (47 years)

– Actor Colin O’Donoghue 1981 (39 years)

– conductor Gustavo Dudamel 1981 (39 years)

– Wrestler Sasha Banks in 1992 (age 28)

