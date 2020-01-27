Famous birthdays on January 27: Patton Oswalt, John Roberts

James Cromwell will attend the premiere of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” on June 12, 2018 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles. The actor turns 80 on January 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

January 27 (UPI) – Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

– Composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in 1756

– Author Lewis Carroll in 1832

– Work organizer Samuel Gompers in 1850

– Edward Smith, captain of the RMS Titanic, in 1850

– U.S. Adm. Hyman Rickover, “Father of the Nuclear Navy”, in 1900

– Art Rooney, founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, 1901

– American newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst Jr., 1908

– Musician Elmore James in 1918

– Actor Donna Reed in 1921

– Actor James Cromwell in 1940 (age 80)

– Actor John Witherspoon in 1942

– Nobel Peace Prize winner Mairead Corrigan Maguire 1944 (76 years)

– Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd in 1944 (76 years)

– Ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov 1948 (72 years)

– United States Chief Justice John Roberts in 1955 (65 years)

– Actor Mimi Rogers 1956 (64 years)

– News commentator Keith Olbermann 1959 (61 years)

– Former NFL player / television commentator Cris Collinsworth in 1959 (age 61)

– Actor Bridget Fonda 1964 (56 years)

– Actor Alan Cumming 1965 (55 years)

– Comedian Patton Oswalt in 1969 (age 51)

– Actor Guillermo Rodriguez 1971 (49 years)

– Actor Rosamund Pike 1979 (41 years)

