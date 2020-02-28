[Famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses to show up at St. Pats in 5 Points]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A couple of unique guests will make an overall look in Five Details for the once-a-year St Pats pageant this calendar year.

A group of 10 famous Clydesdale horses will deliver the opening ceremony, in advance of the St Pats in 5 Details parade.

The yearly pageant draws in approximately 40,000 site visitors each individual 12 months, say organizers.

Musical functions will involve ‘Band of Horses’ which will headline the 38th yearly festival on Saturday March 21, 2020.

For more info on the festival, tickets and instances simply click here https://www.stpatscolumbia.com/index.php