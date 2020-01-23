Famous Kiwi Gloria Poupard-Walbridge dies in Hong Kong

A famous New Zealand woman described by her friends and family as “hardy” died in Hong Kong.

Gloria Poupard-Walbridge, the former owner of Cotter House Luxury Retreat, died on January 20 after falling ill shortly after getting off a plane from Paris where she was visiting her family.

Her daughter Sylvie Poupard-Gould confirmed to the Herald that her mother died in Hong Kong at the age of 73.

Poupard-Gould – who has just flown to Hong Kong – said the cause of death has yet to be determined.

She said there was no evidence that her mother died after contracting a coronavirus, as had been suggested in an article on social media.

The New Zealand Consulate is helping the family repatriate their mother to New Zealand.

Since Poupard-Walbridge retired in 2016, she has moved to Wellington and become a fearless traveler, said her daughter.

“She was also an accomplished artist, hostess, incredibly erudite and one of the kindest and most generous people you will meet. Certainly hard-working.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Herald that the New Zealand Consulate General in Hong Kong was providing consular assistance to the family of a deceased New Zealander.

Another family member went to social media to announce her death, to the shock of friends of the well-known woman who remembered her as a “power”, a “livewire”, who loved life.

Poupard-Walbridge housed Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards at Cotter House Luxury Retreat after he fell from a palm tree in an exclusive Fiji resort in 2006.

Built between 1847 and 1860 and purchased by the husband of the French diplomat from Poupard-Walbridge, the Remuera retreat housed Richards for almost a month while he was recovering from his head injury.

Gloria Poupard-Walbridge photographed in 2006 at Cotter House, where Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards stayed while recovering from a head injury. Photo / File

“He’s an Englishman. He likes his sausage and his mash, but that’s all I can tell you.”

While she was very discreet about Richards’ stay, she let it be known that he and his family had tasted some New Zealand wines.

It looks like Richards and co had the management of the place during their stay.

“My cellar has been very seriously depleted, I can tell you,” she told the Herald.

She discussed what had been one of her main priorities at Cotter House since her move in 1995: to get rid of the unwanted “presences” that haunted the building.

Poupard-Walbridge then performed three exorcisms in the two-story 600 m² Regency style mansion.

Cotter House was up for grabs six years ago, albeit with a hefty prize of $ 5.2 million.

At the time, she told the Herald that one of the conditions of the sale was that she would continue to operate the hotel for two or three years after the sale, until she retired.

Although retirement has always been her “baby,” Poupard-Walbridge wanted to go on vacation, she said.

“It takes an awful lot of time. It will devour you if you allow it.

“But I like what I do, so it’s a shame to think that if I put it on the open market, it could become a private residence.”

More recently, Poupard-Walbridge has worked in tourism.

