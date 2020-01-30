Famous NASCAR driver IndyCar John Andretti dies at 56 after battle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS – John Andretti, a member of one of the most famous families in motor racing and the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR races 600 miles in North Carolina on the same day, has died. He was 56 years old and had spent the last three years fighting colon cancer.

Andretti Autosports, which belongs to Andretti’s cousin, Michael, announced the death on Thursday.

Andretti’s cousin and uncle, Mario, were the favorites of longtime fans in the IndyCar series and beyond.

But John Andretti developed his own fan base at Indy in part because he was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double – by participating in both the 500 and 600 mile night race at the outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Andretti made 49 consecutive IndyCar starts from 1990 to 1992 before moving to NASCAR, where he started at least 29 races each season from 1994 to 2003. He won three times and helped raise funds for the Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis thanks to its Race 4 Riley initiative.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in January 2017. Doctors later determined that the disease had spread to his liver.

