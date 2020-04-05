Famous NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey Dead From Coronavirus At 73

Tom Dempsey, a legendary NFL kicker best known for a beautiful field game on the field, died Saturday from complications from coronavirus.

Dempsey, who was born without the right foot and without the right-hand fingers, did his best as an NFL kicker with the help of specially designed shoes.

The historic purpose of Tom Dempsey’s 63-yard field on November 8, 1970 pic.twitter.com/UcZNBoOw9t

– New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 5, 2020

As for a quick kick, it fell in 1970. Dempsey was the New Orleans Saints’ pitcher when they played with the Detroit Lions, and he broke the field goal record for 7 yards, proposing it 63 yards. The record has since been matched by 5 kickers and was released – actually more like broken – by Denver Bronco kicker Matt Prater in 2013, when he scored a field goal from 64 yards.

Dempsey also played for the Eagles, Rams, Oilers and the Bills during his 11-year career.

The Saints say, “The New Orleans Saints’ family is very sad and depressed at this very difficult time. Tom’s life speaks directly to the power of the human spirit and shows his firm resolve not to allow suffering to the detriment of pursuing his dreams and aspirations. ” He has displayed the same fight and cleverness in recent years as he has fought valiantly against illnesses but has not wavered and kept his trademark enthusiasm. “

As for how Dempsey contracted the virus … he lived in a New Orleans retirement home where 15 patients died from the disease. Louisiana has experienced this … over 12,400 confirmed cases. New Orleans, where many contracted the virus during Marti Gras, had 153 deaths to date.

Dempsey grew up in CA and played football at Palomar College in SoCal. After being called by the Saints, he became an oilfield salesman, and later became a high school football coach and manager of a car salesman.

Dempsey has struggled with dementia for many years

He is survived by his wife and 3 children.

Dempsey 73. RIP.