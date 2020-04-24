Famous Photographer Isaac Alvarez Returns FaceTime Shoots Among Pandemonium

exclusive

Like many other workers in the United States, a biz of celebrity offers shook us when the pandemic forced us to quarantine, but he found a creative way to participate in virtual activity.

The photographer, Isaac Alvarez – who works with the likes of Jon Hamm, Michael Madsen, Jo Koy and Lauren Cohan – tells TMZ … after living in L.A.’s house arrest laws, he knew he couldn’t stay locked inside without working.

So, he says he started reaching out to the star publicists and asked about doing shoots through FaceTime … and got a good response.

He told us it didn’t have to be a simple move, though, and the process took longer than a regular in-person shoot. Alvarez said he had to guide his celeb members to find the best backgrounds and the best lighting … along with a way to get their phone up and running. A strong WiFi connection is also a must.

Once he picked them in the right spot, hit the right pose … he grabbed the shot.

Isaac says he does 3 pictures on FaceTime a week, but points out that these are not paid gigs yet. He told us he was just trying to keep his creative juices running as a photographer … and that people still had to express themselves during the self-quarantine.

He says he still pays to edit people’s photos and videos, and has some product photography work for him … but that is limited.

As for his portfolio of FaceTime photos … so far he has kept the phone shots of the actors Aleks Paunovic, Hemky Madera, Ronen Rubinstein, Jack Griffo and Victoria Konefal.