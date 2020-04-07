Famous singer-songwriter John Pudding died at the age of 73 in COVID-19

John spline, such as “Montgomery Angel”, “Sam Stone”, “Hello”, sadness of everyday life, resentment, in ingenious singer songwriter who explored the absurd, died on Tuesday 73-year-old. .

His family announced his death from coronavirus complications. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN and was hospitalized last month.

Earlier this year, Prine, a tribute to Grammy’s lifetime, was a master, if not a soul, of the soul. He sang the lyrics of the conversation, especially in a cruel life and desolate voice after his jaw collapsed due to throat cancer.

People thought that he was inventing a new style because he taught him as a teenager from his brother, so he joked that he often fiddled with the guitar. However, his hearty heart, attention to detail, and sharp and surreal humor are among the best praise from critics such as Bob Dylan and Chris Crisferson, as well as young stars such as Jason Isbel and Casey Massgraves. Brought. he.

In 2017, Rolling Stone declared him “Mark Twain of American songwriting.”

Prine began playing in Maywood, Illinois as a young military veteran who invented a song to fight boredom while delivering US mail. He and his friend, folk singer Steve Goodman, still heard the rising star Christopherson singing in Chicago overnight, and when they invited them to share a stage in New, still in Old Town School. I was honing my skills with of folk music. York city. Later film critic Roger Evert, along with the Chicago Sun Times, saw one of his shows and declared him “an extraordinary new composer.”

Suddenly noticed by America’s most popular folk, rock and country singers, Prine signed an agreement with Atlantic Records and released his first album in 1971.

“I really liked writing characters, names,” he recalled in a public TV interview in January 2016 posted on his website about his long career.

“Just sit and look around. No need to make things. Simply explain what’s going on and don’t explain too much, so readers and listeners have room for their experiences. And they will be part of it. “

He was one of the many people advertised as “New Dylan” and one of the few who got over it and found his way. Few songwriters can match his wordplay, empathy, or imagination.

“I try to look through the eyes of others,” he told Evert in 1970. His personality is a common man, an eccentric, facing the frustration and joy that everyone involved. “Samstone” tracks the decline of drug-addicted veterans in the eyes of girls. “Donald and Lydia” tells the conversation between a shy soldier and a little town girl. Both are searching for “love hidden in the heart” in vain.

They fell in love in the mountains, they fell in love in the creek

They fell in love in the valley, they fell in love in dreams.

But when they were done, there was nothing to say,

Because they mainly fell in love 10 miles away

“He writes beautiful songs,” Dylan once told MTV producer Bill Flanagan. “I remember the first time Chris Christopher brought him to the scene, about soldiers, junkies, daddy thumbstones, and about Donald and Lydia, where people exchange love 10 miles away. Everything.

Prien’s prank shone in a song like “Illegal smile.” He swore it not about marijuana. In “Spanish Pipe Dream”, topless waitress “wears something” “Dear Abbey”, Imagine Prine tired of an advisory columnist with a twist and hypochondria.

“You have no complaints,” wrote his Abbey.

You are yourself and you are not what you are not

So listen to Buster, listen carefully

Stop Wishin for unhappiness and stop hitting trees! “

Although Plein did not have significant commercial success, he played for over forty years and often sold his records in appearances in clubs that taught emerging and bluegrass musicians.

“I met people and felt like cleaning the carpet and selling records,” he joked in an interview with a 1995 AP interview.

Many others have adopted his song. Reit wrote a signature song from “Angel of Montgomery” about the cramped dream of a lonely housewife and played it at the 2020 Grammies ceremony. Bette Midler has recorded the “Hello”. Prine wrote to Tammy Winnett “Unmarried Father” and Don Williams “Love is rolling.”

Other members responsible for Prine’s music include Joanne Baez, Johnny Cash, John Denver, Everly Brothers, Carly Simon, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Norah Jones, and the Old Crow Medicine Show.

Prien himself considered Dylan and cash as major influences, and the duet on Dylan’s country rock album Nashville Skyline was a bridge between folk and country that made modern music feel like he had his place. Growing up mainly in Maywood, he spent the summer in Paradise, Kentucky, feeling very close to his family roots and calling himself “pure Kentucky.”

Price married three times and appreciated the continued relationship. In 1999 he and Iris Demento shared vocals on the classic title track of his album “In Spite of Ourselves”. This is a small tribute to an elderly couple.

Despite ourselves, we sit in the rainbow

Against any difficulties, we are a big door prize

Nose from face

There is nothing in our eyes, but the ancient heart does not dance

Prine preferred songs about emotions over topical music, but occasionally responded to the headlines of the day. Prine’s parents have moved from paradise to a suburb of Chicago. Paradise is a coal town devastated by mines that inspired one of his most innovative protests, Paradise. It appeared on his first album and criticized what he saw as fake patriotism surrounding the Vietnam War, “Your flag decal can’t take you to heaven anymore.”

A few years later, when President George W. Bush dispatched soldiers to war, Prien sang a song for it. “Some humans are not humans,” he wrote: “You are feeling your freedom, and the world is off your back, a cowboy from Texas has his own in Iraq Start the war. “

Prine’s uncontrollable charisma made him natural for the film. He has also appeared in John Mellencamp’s Falling From Grace movie and Billy Bob Thornton’s Daddy and Them. His other Grammy Awards include best contemporary folk recordings for the 1991 album The Missing Years and guest vocalists such as Raitt, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Phil Everly. He won the Best Traditional Folk Album for “Beautiful Dreamer” in 2004.

Prine did not stop him from playing or recording due to illness. In 2013, long after the throat cancer survived, he was diagnosed with an irrelevant and operable form of lung cancer, but then rebounded and often shared the stage with DeMent and other young artists. In the playful talk blues “When I Get to Heaven” on the 2018 album “The Tree of Forgiveness”, he vowed to make the last laugh of all eternity.

When you reach heaven, wave the hand of God

Thank him for a blessing that one man could not stand

Then buy a guitar and start a rock and roll band

Check in to Swell Hotel. Isn’t the afterlife spectacular?

