Fan hit with a two-year ban on racist abuse of Englishman Jofra Archer in New Zealand

A 28-year-old man has been banned from playing international and national games in New Zealand for two years after racially abusing English bowler Jofra Archer in November.

New Zealand Cricket announced that action had been taken after Archer was exposed to the abuse when he returned to the pavilion at the Bay Oval on the last day of the first test.

Getty Images – Getty

Jordan Archer suffered racist abuse in November

The 24-year-old went on Twitter shortly after the tourists were routed on Twitter by an inning in Mount Maunganui to say that it was “somewhat disturbing” to hear racist mockery on the fifth day.

NZC, which apologized to Archer after the incident, announced that there had been a development on Monday.

It says: “The man responsible for the racist abuse of the English cricket player Jofra Archer in the Bay Oval has not been allowed to take part in international and national games in New Zealand for two years.

“Archer was attacked for racial abuse on the last day of the first test between England and New Zealand in November, which resulted in a complaint to the Tauranga police.

Getty Images – Getty

Jofra Archer is a key player for England

“Based on the investigation, the police spoke to a 28-year-old Auckland resident who subsequently admitted responsibility for the abuse. He received an oral warning for using offensive language.

“NZC has since contacted the man and also informed him in writing that he will be banned from all international and national games in New Zealand by 2022.”

Live Cricket

South Africa vs England 3rd test live: Hear action from Port Elizabeth

NO FEAR

Joe Root has “plenty of time” to recover for the third test, the English teammate says

regretful

Jos Buttler apologizes for the outbreak of “Kn * bhead” against South Africa

heartbreaking

Shane Warne draws attention to tragic bushfires when the baggy green cap raises A $ 1 million

not me

Ben Stokes reveals England’s real man of the game: “He’s got tough yards”

cursed

England’s injury nightmare gets worse when Anderson suffers a blow to the end of the series

Oops

Buttler calls Philander “damn head” during English victory on live TV

super stokes

England level series with exciting victory over South Africa in the second test

Continue to play

South Africa vs. England: listen to day five as tourists get closer to victory

big blow

Rory Burns has to do without Sri Lanka because the start in England was canceled for four months

NZC spokesman Anthony Crummy said it would not reveal the perpetrator’s identity or information that could lead to his identification.

However, he said that if the man violated the terms of his ban and participated in a game, he would be removed from the venue and subject to further police action.

Crummy added: “We would like to apologize again to Jofra and the English team management for this unpleasant incident and reiterate that this type of behavior is completely unacceptable.”