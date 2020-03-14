Fan manufacturers who do not accumulate production

U.S. companies that manufacture ventilators still do not increase production in anticipation of an influx of coronavirus patients, at least not yet, but several told Breitbart News that they could do so quickly on Friday.

“There may be an increase in demand. It has not happened yet,” said Eli Crawford, sales manager for Allied Health Care Products, Inc. of St. Louis.

Experts are worried that fans will have less consumption if patients start to suffer from a large number of breathing problems. The Washington Post reported on Friday that the country’s bid might be enough or not:

In a report last month, the Johns Hopkins Health Safety Center estimates that the United States has a total of 160,000 fans available for patient care (with an additional 8,900 in the national bag).

A planning study conducted by the federal government in 2005 estimated that if the United States suffered from a moderate pandemic like the 1957 flu, the country would need more than 64,000 fans. If we were to have a severe pandemic like the Spanish Flu of 1918, we would need more than 740,000 ventilators, many times more than is available.

There are relatively few companies that produce fans, but several are based in the US, and may be produced locally if needed in an emergency.

Mr Crawford said that his company’s fans are manufactured in the United States using locally-sourced components, which means the company is largely isolated from possible supply chain disruptions in China.

He also said that production could be increased quickly as long as the employees were not quarantined.

He added that interest in the company’s products had recently increased, but not new orders.

A spokesman for ResMed, another manufacturer, told Breitbart News: “We have seen more than average demand for fans in heavily affected areas such as China and South Korea. ResMed is confident that it will be able to meet current global demands.”

A spokesman for GE Healthcare said the company was preparing for the anticipated demand, “GE has solid business continuity plans, and we are taking steps to increase our ability to manufacture and manufacture important equipment in the diagnosis and treatment of patients with COVID-19, all while ensuring safe operation. “

People cannot buy fan devices directly without a prescription.

“In the United States, individuals can purchase them from a Home Medical Equipment Provider (HME) or a ResMed hospital distribution partner once they have a doctor’s prescription,” said a ResMed spokesman.

