Fan running by fans Soon

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards warned CNN this morning that his state could end up running from the required fans before the end of the week.

“We now believe that it will most likely be around April 9, before we exceed our ability to breathe, based on the current number available to us, and we are a few days behind the ICU’s capacity exceed,” he said. Jake Tapper.

He stressed the need for people to follow the guidelines for social exclusion, adding: “And at any time we can buy ourselves, this gives us extra time to increase our medical ability, which we do now as we exhale Strategic respirators. National Stockpile and from all over the world. “

After Edwards reiterated that the April 9 screening, Tapper said: “It’s still amazing.”

At one point he challenged Edwards about the Mardi Gras parades that took place weeks ago and whether he would have canceled them afterwards. Edward said: “You don’t get that, Jake. There was no suggestion from anyone, from a doctor, a scientist, from a political figure, that we needed to cancel Mardi Gras. And, you know, in February we had a Super Bowl. “

Tapper also asked Edwards, Louisiana’s pastor, to disregard public orders and continue to hold high-profile services after a fee. Tony Spell He insisted this morning: “We have a command from God and there are no government bodies that tell us that we cannot gather and worship freely.”

Edwards described Spell’s actions as “extremely irresponsible”, noting that the vast majority of churches in his state follow guidelines to help reduce the risk to churches and communities.

