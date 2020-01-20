“Fan” says he is waiving the Manchester United season ticket to be on the Liverpool waiting list and pledges to Virgil van Dijk in a shock TalkSPORT interview

Supporting your soccer team is like marriage for many fans.

They love her unconditionally through the good and bad times and divorce should only be considered as a last resort.

A Manchester United fan called talkSPORT to explain that he was ready to cut all ties to the club after losing 0-2 to Liverpool on Sunday.

Getty Images – Getty

Liverpool prevailed against rival Man United in Anfield

Goals by Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah ensured that the Reds could win the game.

Man United missed the chance to narrow the gap to fourth Chelsea, who also lost last weekend.

But Joe, the man who claims to be a Red Devils fan, has had enough with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co. and showed that he is ready to give up his season ticket at Old Trafford.

However, what shocked the moderators of Final Word, Danny Kelly and Simon Jordan the most, was Joe’s assertion that he would then be on the waiting list to become season ticket holders with Man United’s old opponents, Liverpool.

Joe said, “I’m giving up my Man United season ticket. I can’t take it anymore. I can’t take it.

“Solskjaer is a fraud. He has no idea what he’s doing.

“I’m thinking about being on the waiting list in Anfield -“

At that point Danny interjected, “No! You can’t, you are not a real football fan. This can not be right. ‘

Joe replied by saying that he didn’t care what it looked like before complimenting Liverpool defender Van Dijk in a big and somewhat bizarre compliment.

Getty Images – Getty

Joe reserved special praise for Van Dijk

He added: “I don’t even care about that anymore.

“The thing is, we don’t have a player who looks half as good as Van Dijk. Van Dijk is a brilliant player -“

Danny promptly interrupted Joe and was not convinced that he was a real Man United supporter.

You can listen back to the shock call above!