Fan turns denim jackets into eye-catching LSU gear

BATON ROUGE – With the rise of the LSU soccer team, fans have shown their support in a variety of ways. But one particular fan used his artistic skills and a Denham twist to represent the purple and gold.

“I have been painting since I was three, but it has become a business since I graduated from the LSU for Fine Arts,” said Joseph Turpin.

For a while, Turpin delighted the audience by painting live at weddings. This ended when denim jackets became his favorite canvas. But he says there was definitely a learning curve.

“Painting jackets was something I had no idea how to do, so I looked at it and did a little research,” said Joseph.

The driving force behind the idea was his wife Mari. She asked him to paint her denim jacket with a tiger so that she could wear it while towing.

“So he did it. I carried it with the tailgate and it exploded. Before we knew it, we had over 30 orders for tigers alone, ”said Mari.

The jackets continued to roll with all sorts of custom designs, from tigers to the legendary “Burreaux” jersey and even Coach O. Joseph spent hours with each jacket and painted two a day.

“It is not just a painting that you have hung on the wall. It is a painting that you are carrying,” said Joseph.

His art has garnered national attention, but Mari says it will take a long time

“I’ve been kind of waiting for the whole four years I’ve been with him. I thought one day it would explode. I think that was his moment and finally he got the recognition he deserves,” said Mari.

But what shocked the Turpins the most was meeting Louisiana’s Heisman winner himself.

“Joe burrow for one … I made a jacket for his girlfriend and mother and we somehow connected with them,” said Joseph.

Orders continue to pile up after the holidays, and Joseph says he has two other Louisiana legends that he hopes to meet.

“Coach O definitely, I would love to meet Coach O and Drew Brees.”

Joseph and Mari did not make it to the National Championship game, but represented the Tigers on the slopes in Colorado. Joseph painted a tiger on the back of Maris ski jacket so that they still repeated the LSU even at a distance.

Next, the Turpins want to make jackets for Mardi Gras. For more information on these jackets and designs, visit Joseph’s Instagram page: @turpinartllc