Fan who attended Tool concert diagnosed with coronavirus

A man in his 30s who attended Tool’s recent show in Auckland, New Zealand, has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

He’s the country’s fourth recorded COVID-19 case, while his wife was the second person in the country to be found carrying the virus.

RNZ report that the couple had recently arrived back in the country from northern Italy – a region which has been hit hard by the outbreak.

The un-named man attended Tool’s show at the city’s Spark Arena on February 28 and was situated in the front left section of the standing area during the show.

Since Wednesday this week, the fan has been self-isolated at home.

Director general of health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, tells the website that the risk of infection was very low for other concert goes, and adds: “There’s no way we could know which people were in that area.

“Our advice to them is that they are casual contacts, they are at low risk and the appropriate action for them is to just be aware of the symptoms, call the healthline if they are concerned or if they have any symptoms.”

If you were at the concert and have coronavirus symptoms, call the New Zealand Covid-19 healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice.

The World Health Organisation have posted public advice in light of the spread of the virus which covers basic protective measures.

Artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Queen & Adam Lambert, Slipknot, Whitesnake, Sons Of Apollo,Michael Schenker and Lacuna Coil have all had their live commitments disrupted due to the outbreak.

Tool, meanwhile, will kick off their run of North American shows next week, when they take to the stage at the Spokane Arena on March 9 in support of their latest album Fear Inoculum.