Fans accuse James Charles of “glorifying” him after he took part in makeup – His reaction!

James Charles Once again there is hot water!

This time, fans are urging him to “glorify the insult” later YouTube star involved TickTockThe “Mugshot Challenge”

Finding a phrase or hashtag on the app will make videos made by amateur artists look like police mugshots. Most contain fake tattoos, tears and blemishes, but some add a false cut and bruise feeling.

Check out a few examples of ch-ch.

@bbygshaiiww what did i do # ## fyp ## mugshotchallenge ## mugshot ♬ original song – .ga. ## mugshotchallenge ## foryouage page ♬ First song – nikitajansenn @ alexadougherty1 Why do you think I was arrested? ## mugshotchallenge ## mugshot ## fyp ## foryou ## killyourvibe ♬ first song – autumn

Shared with James and shared with others Twitter Sunday (below) account:

image.twitter.com/XlxMOsSDbv

– James Charles (@jamescharles), April 5, 2020

Many people are dissatisfied with his post, as evidenced by his response on Twitter.

“Do you know what’s not cute?” Do the same with your makeup. This will be a pretty f ** t approach for you. This will reduce the involvement of you and other people. Completely disgusting. Disappointed, but not surprised. “

“Think of domestic violence. It’s makeup.”

“Glorifying inappropriate curses be #notbeauty”

A number of other responses also point out that this could have a greater impact on those who have been restrained by their abusive spouses or partners.

“Hey, that’s smart, but can we warn next time?

It wasn’t good for me to have ex-blood, to be crushed and beaten. I don’t see people making fun of themselves or others. “

“Because of domestic violence, I had to have two noses. My nose is still crooked. Those moments remind me every day. It’s not a topic to be taken lightly. You need to know better. You need to apologize to everyone. It’s insulting and shocking.” is. ”

Mr. Charles also posted the photos Instagram The account, he received similar complaints from fans. The 20-year-old has not yet removed them from his social media profile, but responded to a critic who wrote about his violence.

Hi darling, I’m sorry I had such a horrible, horrible experience. it posted people’s “mugshots” and has nothing to do with domestic violence. love you

– James Charles (@jamescharles), April 6, 2020

