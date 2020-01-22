Fans Already Dislike the “Hunger Games” Prequel Series Based on President Snow Hunger Games, Suzanne Collins

It doesn’t seem like everyone likes the concept of the new Hunger Games prequel series.

The popular Suzanne Collins The book franchise gets a prequel series that revolves around the character of President Snow, the president of Panem. It’s called The songbirds and snakes balladand is expected to be released in May. An extract was released Tuesday January 21.

The passage takes place 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games trilogy, in which there is an 18-year-old student mentoring a boy or girl who will fight in games.

The extract was strongly criticized by online fans on social networks.

“You tell me I have been waiting YEARS for a new hunger game book just to be a story of the President’s snow origin,” read a viral tweet.

“Suzanne Collins really made us watch President Snow kill some of our favorite characters from the hunger game series and I expect now to read the story of a man who, I’m glad, is dead, ” added another reading.

“You want to tell me … I waited for years and I preordered the Hunger Games sequel for it to be a story of President Snow … about a rich white boy becoming an assertive who loves * * genocide notes checks? “added another fan.

