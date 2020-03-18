Fans and music world react to the fact that Glastonbury 2020 canceled

Supporters and activists of the music world shared their frustration and support the decision on cancellation of Glastonbury in 2020 against the background of strengthening pandemic coronavirus.

Pandemic was the abolition of the transfer of the Coachella and SXSW, before a great number of other concerts, tours, events and festivals has been drawn for the purpose of safety and security, to stop the spread COVID-nineteenth The first full wave action as part of Glastonbury was announced just last Thursday, and still the festival promises to go “forward after a long account in view of current circumstances and with the best intentions.”

Glasto now confirmed that he will not wait for this June – and will be back next summer. “It is clear that this was not the course of action that we had hoped to take for our 50th anniversary, but according to new government measures, announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is our only viable option,” – said the organizer Michael and Emily Eavis in a statement. “We hope that by the end of June the situation in the UK is much better. But even if it is, we can no longer spend the next three months with thousands of crews here on the farm, helping us with great difficulty, infrastructure construction and attractions necessary for in order to welcome more than 200 000 people in a temporary city in these fields.

They added: “We are very sorry that this decision was made It was not by choice, but we look forward to seeing you in these fields in the next year, and so far, we send you love and support to you…”

In the wake of the news, the supporters and leaders of the industry went to the Internet to share their thoughts.

“It’s so, so sad – I know, how they tried to make it happen”, – wrote the journalist Caitlin Moran. “They are the best people in the world Anyone who is going to go, it will be necessary to promise -. Automatically, obviously – do Glastonbury 2021 What is best to wear there is always love everything on the farm…”

DJ Annie Mac agreed: “I send all my love Michael and @emilyeavis and crew Glastonbury Such a wonderful decision to be taken.”.

By and large, the voice on Twitter seemed to repeat their devastation at the sad news – but support this decision (especially allow fans to keep the tickets for the next year), and promise to make the most of Glasto 2021, when he will return.

Staging will take place June 24-28 at a decent farm Piltane, headliners of Glastonbury 2020 were confirmed as Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift. Diana Ross is to fill a slot for Sunday’s legends and Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys, Fatboy Slim, Manic Street Preachers, Robyn, Haim, FKA Twigs and many others were also on the bill.

“Glasto 2020” also attracted headlines for representing gender equal compositions.

Cancellation happens after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged a British citizen to avoid musical places, theaters, pubs and “non-essential contacts” to control the spread of the coronavirus. the government then promised billions of loans and grants to help businesses survive the closing of the crisis.

This week also took kraudfandingovaya company by road crews who lost their jobs as a direct work.